Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

COF opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 942.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,179,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Capital One Financial by 436.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 144,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

