Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

