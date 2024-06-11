Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 81.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.