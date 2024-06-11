Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

