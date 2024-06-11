Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.10 Per Share

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cake Box Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 185 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.82 and a beta of 1.22. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.89.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

