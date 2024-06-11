Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 1.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.92% of Builders FirstSource worth $189,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.24. The company had a trading volume of 536,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.86. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

