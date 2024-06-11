BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) versus Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Head to Head Comparison

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and BTC Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $126.84 million 10.22 -$25.78 million $0.06 69.68 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.39 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 33.57%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats BTC Digital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

