Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

