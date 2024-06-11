Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,038,353 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 135.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 81,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 143.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

