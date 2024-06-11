Brokerages Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) PT at $42.08

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.08.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SQSP opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -877.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.29.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
