Brokerages Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) PT at $42.08

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 3,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $155,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 3,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $155,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $344,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,552.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 573,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQSP opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -877.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

