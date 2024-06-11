Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) PT at $37.25

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $4,063,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

