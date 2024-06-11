Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price at $32.06

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.55.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

