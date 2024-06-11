Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price at $9.30

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 118.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $3,177,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,747,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 867,334 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

