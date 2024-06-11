Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $520.68

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $520.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $379.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.29. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in argenx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in argenx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in argenx by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

