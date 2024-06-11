Broadview Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after buying an additional 1,348,928 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 461,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,742. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

