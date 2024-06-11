Broadview Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,310 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after buying an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after buying an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after buying an additional 442,304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 439,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 926.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 331,251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,979,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,754. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

