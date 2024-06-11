Broadview Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,928,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,722,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.