Broadview Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.19. 2,450,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,231. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

