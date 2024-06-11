Broadview Financial Management LLC Acquires 571 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,312. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

