Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Greystone Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $33.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,440.47. 3,104,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,339.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,449.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,353.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.