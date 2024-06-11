Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Greystone Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $33.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,440.47. 3,104,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,339.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,449.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,353.35.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
