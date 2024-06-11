Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $42.36. 1,833,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,376,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

