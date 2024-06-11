Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,089 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $55,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,614. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 85,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

