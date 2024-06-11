Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence Sells 4,597 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $492,936.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $105.46. The stock had a trading volume of 185,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,051. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

