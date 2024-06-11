Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 549,811 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 540,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,811 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,105,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

