Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 116,032 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,032 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $88,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,965. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

