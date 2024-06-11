Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,747 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $38,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.41.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,428. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

