Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 139,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,588 shares of company stock worth $9,413,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

