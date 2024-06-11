Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,901 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $24,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,441,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after acquiring an additional 385,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,253,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. 134,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

