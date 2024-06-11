Bridgewater Associates LP Has $44.14 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.69. 6,774,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,476. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock worth $1,141,265,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

