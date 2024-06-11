Bridgewater Associates LP Has $35.65 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,376 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Kellanova worth $35,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,372,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,366,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Down 0.8 %

K stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 96,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.