Bridgewater Associates LP Has $175.67 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.0% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Mondelez International worth $175,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $67.30. 6,263,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,399,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

