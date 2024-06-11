Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,126 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in KE were worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of KE by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 19.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Price Performance

NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,424. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.72.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

