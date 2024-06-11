Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 168,208 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $53,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 249.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 16.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DexCom by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $116.57. 2,298,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,553. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

