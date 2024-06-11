Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.9 %

HSIC stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.