Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRZE. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 409.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Braze by 814.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 158,986 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

