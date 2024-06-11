Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Trading Down 1%

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 110,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,222,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £31.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96.

Brave Bison Group Company Profile

Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.

