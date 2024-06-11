Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

BAH opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

