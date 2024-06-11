Bokf Na Sells 2,029 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 301,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 49,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,131. The company has a market capitalization of $288.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

