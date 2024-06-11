Bokf Na Sells 15,248 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,774,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,332 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,966. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $352.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

