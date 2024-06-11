Bokf Na Has $60.94 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial comprises about 1.2% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bokf Na owned approximately 1.08% of BOK Financial worth $60,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Hovde Group raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,469. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

