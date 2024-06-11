Bokf Na Has $47.59 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.9% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.23. 8,723,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,047,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $465.74.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

