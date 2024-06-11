Bokf Na Has $23.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.43. 132,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,901. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

