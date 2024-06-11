Bokf Na Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 505,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110,505 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.87. The company had a trading volume of 156,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,856. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.