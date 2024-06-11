Bokf Na Acquires 106 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 9,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,309 shares of company stock worth $40,616,188 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.19. 572,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.