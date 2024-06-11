BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $97.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

