Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 1.7%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.74 and last traded at $186.80. Approximately 1,019,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,765,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Get Boeing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.