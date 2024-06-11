Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BPMC. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

BPMC opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $1,205,570.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $1,205,570.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,671 shares of company stock worth $9,666,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

