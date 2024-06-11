Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.70

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 825927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.70%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

