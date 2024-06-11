BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Down 1.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $756.07 and last traded at $757.09. 95,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 607,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $766.17.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $789.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

