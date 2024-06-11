BlackRock Frontiers Plans Dividend of $0.04 (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:BRFI opened at GBX 148.77 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £281.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.22. BlackRock Frontiers has a 12 month low of GBX 131.32 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.04).

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Frontiers news, insider Lucy Taylor-Smith purchased 10,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £14,879.34 ($18,947.33). Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Frontiers

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

